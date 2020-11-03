Moray communities fighting to make sure Christmas cheer still reaches the lonely

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Strict coronavirus restrictions means huge celebrations to bring joy to the lonely and vulnerable at Christmas have had to be cancelled.

However, volunteers across the north-east are instead pouring efforts into meals on wheels services to ensure they can still spread festive cheer.

Public health rules to limit the spread of coronavirus have led to concerns of increasing social isolation among many – with fears it could be felt more strongly next month.

Linda Allman, from Ballindalloch, established Moray Community Christmas five years ago to bring together different groups under one roof.

Last year nearly 90 people sat down together in Rothes to share the big day with youngsters preparing hand-made gifts to share in packages for residents across the region this year.

Mrs Allman said: “This year there will be so many people who normally travel to visit family or friends for Christmas who won’t be able to – we’ve had quite a few more getting in touch with us already.

“Businesses have still been so supportive despite all the troubles they have had so we’re putting together hampers too.

“People are going to be dressing up, singing carols, so there will still be that bit of entertainment for folk.”

The Elgin Elves meal at the town’s Bishopmill Hall has been growing since it was established in 2017 with 47 sitting down last year.

However, the group was forced to take the hard decision to deliver meals instead this year due to concerns about Covid-19.

Diane Millican, one of the organisers, said: “It’s grown each year and people have got to know and remember each other when they sit down.

“It’s a shame we can’t do it this year but it’s still important to let people know we are thinking of them.”

Meanwhile, the Keith and Strathisla Covid-19 group has begun its own efforts to ensure nobody misses out on some festive cheer.

Volunteers are currently gathering requests to gauge demand for meals that can be heated on arrival.

Community councillor Rhona Patterson said: “Christmas is a time for families, but we appreciate that this year, the pandemic restrictions might prevent families coming together like they usually do.”

Moray Community Christmas can be contacted by calling Mrs Allman on 01807 500768. The Keith and Strathisla group can be contacted by calling Mrs Patterson on 07974 778491 or Jane Martin on 01542 886488 by November 11.