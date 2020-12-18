Assurances sought Moray ambulance staff hit by data breach are receiving support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ambulance staff whose confidential details were found in a garage in Moray have not had any continued support since the revelations came to light, it has been claimed.

Moray MP Douglas Ross is seeking an update from the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) after again being contacted by the whistleblower who first revealed the data information breach.

The SAS launched a probe when the matter was first highlighted by the Press and Journal in October, revealing that highly personal information about employees had been found within the garage in Forres.

The organisation pledged to carry out a thorough investigation and provide support to the affected staff at Elgin and Forres ambulance stations.

However, the same whistleblower has contacted Mr Ross claiming they have had little help from bosses since the incident was exposed – and have had no update on the investigation.

In a letter to the SAS, the MP said: “The whistleblower advises that the SAS are not providing ongoing support for those involved and they, the staff, have not been advised of any update with regards to the investigation or even when they can expect a conclusion and outcome.

“Can I ask for a categorical assurance that the staff involved are and will be offered ongoing support and also I would be obliged if you could advise when the outcome of the internal investigation will be known.”

He added: “I noted in your response that your team identified that there was no evidence that there was any criminality and no evidence that the documents were available to anyone outside the organisation.

“However, I am concerned that you have established this point before the investigation was complete and therefore I also ask is this your same position with regards to these issues.”

In the letter to Mr Ross, the whistleblower states: “In the Press and Journal, SAS commented that they are providing ongoing support to all concerned.

“This is untrue.

“Apart from the initial letter informing us that our personal files had been involved in the data breach, we have not heard from SAS again.

“We did have an opportunity of a 15-minute appointment with SAS’s data protections officer at the start, but have heard nothing since.

“There has been no update of the status of the investigation or when to expect a conclusion. No support has been offered by SAS.”

He added: “We received an email from an administrator in Aberdeen who had been tasked to scan our files and email us the contents, which to many has caused a lot of further distress – realising the depth of confidential information contained in their files which has been allowed to circulate within the area.”

A SAS spokesman said: “The investigation into this incident is nearing its conclusion and is currently being taken through our internal governance processes.

“All staff affected will receive an update on the final investigation shortly and any recommendations and remedial actions will be fully implemented.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service continues to support staff in a number of ways including local line management support, support from our human eesources team, access to wellbeing services and advice from a specialist data protection officer.”