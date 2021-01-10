Spectacular Christmas lights display in Moray raises amazing total for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A spectacular display of Christmas lights in Keith has raised more than £7,000 to help a health charity in the town.

Callum Stuart has been transforming his grandmother Jessie’s bungalow at Seafield Park into a winter wonderland since 2015.

Now the 21-year-old has revealed this year’s event has collected £7,250 for the Friends of Keith and District Multiple Sclerosis group – nearly double last year’s total.

The display has become a landmark for motorists arriving into the Moray town from the south on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Mr Stuart has been erecting the spectacular display of Christmas lights every year to raise money for a chosen Keith charity every year.

He said: “It’s been an amazing response. It was absolutely mental before Christmas with about 10 or 12 cars at any one time passing to have a look.

“We had quite a lot of people come up the driveway to have a look around this year instead of just staying on the road, which made it a lot easier with the social distancing.

“We’ve raised nearly double what we did last year, which was double the year before that. I think given the amount of money we’re raising now we’ll choose two local charities to support next year.”