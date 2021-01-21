Something went wrong - please try again later.

The owners of a Dufftown shop have recruited the support of a Dalek to stand guard and exterminate potential intruders during lockdown.

Mark and Alison Williams shut up their Dufftown Glassworks store last month with the rest of the Scottish retail and hospitality sector.

However, instead of leaving their gift shop and coffee shop unguarded during the shutdown, they have secured robotic assistance from Dr Who’s nemesis.

Fully assembled, fully mobile….. fully dangerous!! Posted by Dave the Dufftown Dalek on Monday, January 18, 2021

The steadfast watchman, who has been christened Dave, has been maintaining a vigil on Conval Street for several weeks, even prompting the arrival of a Tardis at the nearby Whisky Shop.

However, despite the potential for a time war, Mr Williams explained the arrival of the Dalek in Dufftown to stand guard during lockdown had lifted spirits in the community.

He said: “I started building it in 2013 but the first lockdown really let me get on and complete it, basically because I had nothing else to do.

Well thank the Lord – the daleks may be multiplying but K9 has arrived to keep them in order. (Is this the equivalent of a collie rounding-up sheep?). #davethedufftowndalek #thedufftownglassworks #doctorwho Posted by Dave the Dufftown Dalek on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

“The idea was just to lift spirits in the town a bit at this time, I’ve seen a few people stop and look at him as they’ve been going past.

“He can move around all on his own with the help of a remote control. I’m going to keep working on him to get the dome and the eye moving too.

“There’s usually tables and chairs there, we’ve had to move them out of the way for him. Hopefully we can find a place for him to be a permanent feature.”