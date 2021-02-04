Wintry conditions cause disruption on A96 as man taken to hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy snowfall and wintry conditions are wreaking havoc on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road between Keith and Huntly, with numerous vehicles reported to have been affected.

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital this afternoon after his van collided with a wall near Huntly.

Police and medics were called after a man travelling in a van was involved in a crash.

The man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution with the recovery of the vehicle arranged.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.20pm on Thursday February 4, 2021, we received a report that a van had collided with a wall on the A96 at Bainshole, near Huntly.

“A 19-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”

Reports have also been received of vehicles leaving the road due to a build-up of snow and slush on the vital route.

Lorries have become stuck on the route after struggling to climb hills due to the conditions.

Motorists passing the lorries have said cars also became stuck behind the large vehicles.

Police say most vehicles that were stuck were moving again by 3.20pm.

The difficult driving conditions come as the Met Office brought forward its weather warning for snow for much of the Highlands, Moray and north-east.