Major police presence at Moray army barracks after body discovered

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A major police presence remains on site at Kinloss Barracks after the body of a man was found on the road near the military base.

Officers had closed the B9011, Forres to Findhorn road at around 11.50am today, following ongoing concerns for a man.

It was confirmed this afternoon that a male body had been found.

ROAD CLOSURE – B9011 Due to a report of concern for a man, received around 11.50am today, the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss is closed. Emergency services remain at the scene. pic.twitter.com/5Lcz8yj9lp — Moray Police (@MorayPolice) March 7, 2021

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been discovered by Kinloss Barracks on the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the matter are at an early stage.”

Images from the site show an erected tarpaulin within the grounds of the military base and CID officers are surveying the site.

© JASPERIMAGE

It is understood the road has now reopened.

More to follow.