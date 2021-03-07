Monday, March 8th 2021 Show Links
Major police presence at Moray army barracks after body discovered

by Gregor Aiken
March 7, 2021, 3:29 pm Updated: March 7, 2021, 5:13 pm
© JASPERIMAGEPolice remain on site at Kinloss Barracks.
A major police presence remains on site at Kinloss Barracks after the body of a man was found on the road near the military base.

Officers had closed the B9011, Forres to Findhorn road at around 11.50am today, following ongoing concerns for a man.

It was confirmed this afternoon that a male body had been found.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been discovered by Kinloss Barracks on the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the matter are at an early stage.”

Images from the site show an erected tarpaulin within the grounds of the military base and CID officers are surveying the site.

Road closed: The B9011 has been cordoned off with police tape. JASPERIMAGE.

It is understood the road has now reopened.

More to follow.

