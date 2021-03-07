Scottish golf clubs record a 6.1% jump in membership during the pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish golf clubs have recorded a 6.1% rise in members over the past year.

Figures released by Scottish Golf as part of their yearly review showed that clubs have benefited from golf being one of the few sports able to continue during the pandemic.

The report said that Scottish Golf’s 568 affiliated clubs saw a 6.1% increase in playing members – an increase of 10,920 to 190,777 in total.

Seven clubs reported an increase of more than 100% in members during 2019-20.

The report said: “This increase in club membership is great news for our affiliated clubs and we urge all our clubs to engage fully to ensure those members can be retained as we head into a prolonged period of economic uncertainty.”

Scottish Golf chair Eleanor Cannon, who is being replaced by Martin Gilbert, said: We are in unprecedented, remarkable times.

“Since March 2020 we have all been reminded how important the wonderful game of golf is in our lives.

“We have learnt how much we, as individuals, appreciate the golfing communities that we are part of, and how much the camaraderie offers us personally through good times and bad.

“The past 12 months have been challenging and for many harrowing.”

She added: “It gives me great pleasure to know that Scottish Golf will be in safe hands as Martin Gilbert, one of Scotland’s best-known business figures, is set to become chair at this year’s annual general meeting.

“Martin has been a prominent supporter of golf in Scotland for over 20 years, firstly through Aberdeen Asset Management and latterly Aberdeen Standard Investments. This is a tremendous coup for golf in Scotland and the entire game should be delighted that Martin, whose passion and support for the sport are very widely known, has agreed to take on this role.”

© Big Partnership

Scottish Golf’s accounts for the year ending on 30 September 2020 showed a loss of £18,350 in comparison to a surplus of £226,382 in 2019.

This was down to a drop in subscription contributions from 61% to 44% due to the 25% affiliation rebate for 2019-20. This represented a grant of £580,145 which was offered to clubs following the first coronavirus lockdown.