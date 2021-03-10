Investigation launched after man robbed in Moray woodland – with thief even wanting his dog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating after a man was robbed in an Elgin woodland – with the culprit even wanting his dog.

The 20-year-old was in the woods near Brumley Brae last night with a dog, believed to be a cocker spaniel, when he was approached.

Officers said an attempt was made to take the dog, but only made off with the man’s personal belongings.

A section of the woodland was sealed off this morning as an investigation got under way.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021, a 20-year-old man reported to police he had been the victim of a robbery on a path in the Brumley Brae area of Elgin.

“The man was not injured.

“The man had a dog with him and there was an attempt to take the dog which was unsuccessful.

“Personal belongings were taken.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”