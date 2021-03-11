Kinloss death: Police say ‘no suspicious circumstances’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances in the death of a man near Kinloss Barracks at the weekend.

Officers were called to the B9011 Findhorn to Kinloss road shortly before noon on Sunday following the discovery of a body.

The death of the 28-year-old was initially treated as “unexplained” while police searched the area surrounding the scene for clues.

Flowers have been tied to the fence surrounding the Army base and a homemade tribute has also been left at the scene.

Today, a police spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”