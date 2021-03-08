Video: Investigation continues into ‘unexplained’ death of man found near Kinloss Barracks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Investigations into the death of a 28-year-old man found near Kinloss Barracks are continuing today.

Police were scrambled to the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss yesterday following a concern for a person call.

They discovered the body of a man beside Kinloss Barracks, which houses the 39 Engineers squadron.

An investigation has been launched into the death, which is currently being treated as “unexplained” and a post-mortem will be carried out.

The B9011 was shut from 11.50am yesterday until late evening.

Tarpaulin was erected within the grounds of the base, with CID officers seen making inquiries.

A police presence remains at the scene today.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.50 am on Sunday, 7 March 2021, a 28-year-old man was found dead near to Kinloss Barracks on the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which police are currently treating as unexplained.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Forres councillor Claire Feaver expressed her condolences to the man’s loved ones.

She said: “It is a terrible tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this really difficult time.”