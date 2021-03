Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and robbery in a Moray town last year.

The incident happened on November 14 last year, on Lesmurdie Road in Elgin.

The men, who are both aged 34, are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.