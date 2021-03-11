Sven-Goran Eriksson linked with Aberdeen; Scott Brown could be Stephen Glass’ assistant

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been linked with the Aberdeen vacancy.

The Dons are looking for a new boss following the departure of Derek McInnes on Monday night.

The Pittodrie board have been inundated with applications for the job and former Don Stephen Glass remains the frontrunner.

But according to the Daily Record, Eriksson has reportedly had his name put forward for the vacancy and has also indicated he would be willing to work in a director of football role.

The 73-year-old has been out of work since stepping down as the Philippines head coach in 2019.

He has previously managed a host of top clubs, including Benfica, Lazio, Sampdoria, Leicester City and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, The Sun have reported that Glass would bring in Celtic captain Scott Brown as his player-assistant if he lands the job.

Glass is understood to be close friends with Brown from their time together at Hibernian.

It is reported the Hoops skipper would find the opportunity to move into coaching while still playing too good to turn down.

Atlanta United 2 boss Glass is also keen to take England strikers’ coach Allan Russell to Pittodrie.