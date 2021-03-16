New Keith nursery is christened following poll of residents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new £1.8million nursery due to open in Keith later this year has been christened the Strathisla Children’s Centre.

Construction work on the 60-capacity facility near the Moray town’s secondary school is already underway with it due to welcome its first youngsters in the summer.

Until then, children will continue to attend the nursery, which is run by Flexible Childcare Services Scotland, at the Longmore Hall.

The name Strathisla Children’s Centre was chosen in a poll of local residents ahead of the Friendly Town Nursery and Gowan Children’s Centre with 295 choosing their favourite.

Strathisla is a reference to the area surrounding Keith and the river that runs through the town.

Nursery manager Eleanor Smith said: “The children regularly visit the site of the new nursery building so have been tracking its progress throughout the build process.

“We’re all keen to get moved in and are even more excited now we know the name that will adorn our new centre.”

Moray Council’s project manager Robin Paterson said: “It was great to see so many people get involved with naming our new nursery in Keith and I hope they’re as pleased with the result as we are.

“Strathisla Children’s Centre will provide much-needed additional ELC (early learning and childcare) capacity in the area and we look forward to introducing the children already attending to their brand new building soon.”