Moray communities submerged by floods as forecasters warn of further adverse weather

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Parts of the north and north-east were left submerged under several feet of water as forecasters urge communities to brace for further adverse weather.

Motorists in Oban and Moray faced treacherous road conditions following an evening of persistent, heavy rain showers.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued numerous flood warnings across parts of the north and north-east as forecasters warn of further heavy rain showers in the days ahead.

In Oban, public car parks at Oban Retail Park and opposite Tesco, remained deserted as they became submerged under more than a foot of flood water.

Several roads including Lochavullin Road and Lynn Road were also cordoned off for some time due to localised flooding.

Workers from Argyll and Bute Council remained on site throughout the day as the local pumping system worked continually to get rid of the excess water.

Oban councillor Kieron Green praised council workers for their efforts as he called for further support from the government.

He said: “I’m aware that officers were busy most of this morning trying to resolve various issues so I thank them for all their work trying to do that.

“Periods of heavy rain fall we just do the best we can. Sometimes just the sheer volume of water that comes down does overwhelm the infrastructure we have.

“If there could be more resources made available from the Government for flood alleviation works, it would be a step towards resolving these issues.”

Meanwhile in Fochabers, Garmouth and Kingston Golf Course was left waterlogged after water levels on the River Spey rose considerably.

The roads connecting the two coastal villages were also swamped by localised flooding, causing disruption to local motorists.

A total of 13 regional flood alerts and 22 local flood warnings were issued by SEPA on Sunday, with several set to remain in place in the days to come.

Ruth Ellis, duty flood manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, urged communities to be vigilant ahead of further adverse weather in the coming days.

She said: “On Monday and into Tuesday, the north west will see persistent, often heavy rain and winds, with river and surface water flooding impacts possible including flooding affecting parts of communities and disruption to travel and infrastructure.

“Please also take care when walking or travelling near coastal areas around the country, including the Western Isles and Orkney, due to surge and strong winds. Coastal flooding impacts could include wave and spray overtopping, localised flooding to low-lying land and roads around the coasts, property flooding and disruption to travel.

“Regional Flood Alerts and Local Flood Warnings remain in place, and people living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.”

#Tuesday morning will start bright and rather chilly for many. But #rain will continue to fall across northwest Scotland, where a #warning is in force ⚠️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/72X9h9plVo — Met Office (@metoffice) March 30, 2021

A heavy rain warning from the Met Office remains in place for the west coast until 9am on Wednesday.