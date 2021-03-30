New Lossiemouth East Beach bridge to be built in different location

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The new £1.8million bridge to Lossiemouth’s East Beach will be built in a new location.

Funding has been confirmed from the Scottish Government to build the crossing to the popular sands.

The existing structure, which is more than 100 years old, has been closed since summer 2019 after it buckled under the weight of beach-goers.

Now it has been confirmed the new crossing will be built from Lossiemouth’s Esplanade, near the seafront shops and cafes, downstream from the current location.

The move will mean a return to the same spot the original bridge was in before it was moved upstream to create space for fishing boats a century ago.

A statement from the project’s steering group said: “We have received confirmation that the new Lossiemouth bridge will be built from the Esplanade.

“Beaver Bridges and the Moray Council have begun the initial design and planning work.

“It is also confirmed that a fluoropolymer coating will be used. This is expected to achieve an expected life of up to 60 years on the structure before the surface will require retreating.

“This treatment adds to the initial cost but significantly reduces in-life expense.

“Due to the forthcoming Holyrood elections, Moray Council will not be able to comment further until after election day.”