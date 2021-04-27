Moray residents asked to check gardens and outbuildings for missing woman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People in a Moray town are being urged to look in their gardens, sheds and garages for a missing 61-year-old woman.

Christine Thomson was last seen around midnight on April 26 in the Seafield Terrace area of Keith.

She is described as 5ft 6ins, with short grey-brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed she may be wearing night clothing, and she can find mobility difficult.

Police are now asking anyone in the area who might have information about her whereabouts to get in touch as soon as they can.

Those with places nearby where somebody could take shelter are also being asked to check to see if she is there.

Anyone who might be able to help can call the police on 101, quoting incident 0734 of April 27.