Moray police encourage folk to ‘#BeAGrass’ after vaccination centre sign covered by sticker

Police in Moray have encouraged folk to “#BeAGrass” if they see a crime, no matter how minor the incident may be.

The hashtag has been included in a tweet from the force after a sign pointing people to the Covid vaccination centre in Elgin was covered over by a sticker.

Officers creatively used their car’s ice scraper and a little elbow grease to remove it.

The force has also encouraged anybody who spots someone interfering with signs to report incidents.

#BeAGrass

Within their tweet, Moray Police say: “PCs Devenney and McLeod came across this vaccine centre sign this morning that had been defaced with a (not very nice) sticker – using an ice scraper and their elbow grease it is (almost) as good as new.

“If you see anyone interfering with the signs, call us!

#BeAGrass

#TeamEffort”