Police crackdown on antisocial driving in Keith after complaints of loud exhausts and revving engines

Officers in Keith launched a crackdown operation on antisocial driving in the area following residents’ concerns.

Following numerous complaints from members of the public, in particular with boy racers congregating in large numbers in Moss Street, a joint initiative with Keith Community Policing Team and the Road Policing unit was carried out over the weekend of April 23.

People in the community complained of loud exhausts, revving engines and generally causing a nuisance by driving at excessive speeds around the town.

As a result of the operation, two drivers are to be reported for driving under the influence of drugs, two for careless driving and two drivers were charged and reported for speeding.

Tickets were also issued for vehicle defects and anti-social behaviour.

Police said one male driver was found to be in possession of over £6,000 worth of cocaine and another is to be reported for failure to stop, no insurance, dangerous driving and driving outwit the conditions of licence.

PC Lynne MacLean said: “Overall, it was a successful operation and one that will hopefully show the residents of Keith that Police are working hard to combat antisocial driving in the area.

“We will continue to carried out operations to tackle these issues on a regular basis as antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated in our community.”