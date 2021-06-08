Man taken to hospital after crash involving van and motorbike on A941

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a van and a motorbike, which has closed the A941 road between Elgin and Rothes in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 7am and remain on the scene.

An ambulance transported one man from the scene to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, and a tweet from the police advised drivers to avoid the area and take available diversions.

A941 #Elgin – #Rothes in #Moray currently closed due to an RTC. Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed at Oat Burnie Road and Thornhill Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at present and find alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/WYpYuhMaFl — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 8, 2021

There is currently no information regarding the condition of the people involved with the crash.

Moray Council said the closure would affect school transport pick-ups on this section of the route for students at Elgin High and New Elgin Primary School.

A Facebook post from the local authority said: “Other pick-ups may be delayed as a result but will still take place.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 0656 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A941.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a 3RU resource to the scene, which arrived at 0703 hours.

“We transported one male patient to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A941 at 7am. It involved a van and a motorbike.

“Emergency services are on the scene and the road is closed between Elgin and Rothes.”

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.