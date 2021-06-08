Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Willie Miller: Appointment of first female director is a good move by Aberdeen

By Willie Miller
June 8, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Zoe Ogilvie has been appointed as Aberdeen's first female director
Aberdeen have appointed Zoe Ogilvie as the first female director in the club’s history and it’s a positive move.

She has worked for the Dons for a number of years in her role as director of PR company BIG Partnership.

To strengthen the board in that area with Ogilvie’s expertise is a good call.

When it comes to inclusion, as a woman she may bring some different points of view to various aspects of boardroom business.

Overall I think it will be a very positive move. Ogilvie is keen to promote the club and the good work it is doing.

Having a clear message and good engagement with supporters is important.

Sometimes things have to be handled delicately. because there can be negativity around the Reds if results aren’t up to the required standards.

But Ogilvie has a lot of experience to draw on as she becomes a director.

Ogilvie can make an important contribution

On the board of a football club you want to have a cross section of talent to guide the company forward.

You can have an opinion on everything, but your specialist subject is what you’re there for.

That was how I looked at it during my time on the board at Pittodrie.

When it came to football, playing, coaching, managing and youth development were the areas I had experience of and what I tended to stick to.

There were people far more capable than me when it came to dealing with finance and other aspects.

I have previously been a director of Aberdeen.

Everyone on the board has an area they are particularly strong in.

Although you have opinions on all aspects of what the club is doing, but your specialist subject is where you can make the greatest contribution.

With Ogilvie’s experience and expertise in marketing and communications, I’m sure she will make a big contributions in these important areas.

Appointing her as a director shows Aberdeen are determined to be an inclusive club.

