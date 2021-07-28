Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
23-year-old remains in ‘stable but critical’ condition following A96 crash that killed Keith teen

By Craig Munro
July 28, 2021, 1:57 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 2:29 pm
Stuart Begg, who died in Monday's crash. Picture from Turriff Football Club
A 23-year-old remains in a stable but critical condition following a crash that left another teen dead.

Police today confirmed the 18-year-old killed in the incident on the A96 as Stuart Begg, 18, from Keith.

Tributes for the footballer have flooded in, with friends and teammates describing him as a “lovely loon” and cheeky chappy”.

Mr Begg was driving a green Ford Fiesta when it collided with a yellow Ford Transit van between Huntly and Keith at around 7.35pm on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three occupants of the van – aged 19, 23 and 28 – were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and two have now been discharged.

The 23-year-old remains at the hospital in a “stable but critical condition”, according to police.

Officers are continuing to seek information to help them understand what happened on Monday evening.

Football clubs from across the north-east paid tribute to ‘tough defender’ Stuart Begg. Picture from Turriff United Youth FC Facebook.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the road police unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Stuart at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen this crash or who might have dash-cam footage to speak to officers.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far.”

Tributes from friends

Mr Begg’s death prompted a wave of tributes from his former clubs and teammates.

Macduff AFC – which the former Keith Grammar School Pupil joined as a defender earlier this year – announced his number 24 jersey would be retired as a mark of respect.

The club said: “He always had a joke to crack and a smile on his face. This is why we took him into our hearts so quickly and why this hurts so much.

“We would like to pass our thoughts and prayers onto his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Deveronvale Community Football Club and Turriff United Youth also paid tribute to their former player, calling him a “popular and likeable lad” and a “great character”.

