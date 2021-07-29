Comedian and writer Ruby Wax backs fire-hit Moray charity with special show

Comedian and writer Ruby Wax will bring her one-woman show to Moray next month to support a fire-hit community.

Frazzled, based on the best-selling book a Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled, will be a one-night only event at the Findhorn Foundation.

Earlier this year, the eco-village was deliberately targeted by a disgruntled former employee, who set fire to two buildings – causing £400,000 of damage.

Joseph Clark, 49, set fire to the community centre and meditation sanctuary after being made redundant as a result of the pandemic. He admitted a charge of wilful fireraising at Inverness Sheriff Court earlier this month and will be sentenced on August 16.

All proceeds from Ms Wax’s show on August 28 will go towards the efforts to rebuild the community.

The comedian, TV writer and performer holds a master’s degree in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy from Oxford University, and was made an OBE in 2015 for her services to mental health.

Only 350 tickets for the Frazzled show are available, priced £20 each. People can also watch online, and both types of tickets are available from the foundation’s website.

A spokeswoman said: “Buy your ticket now to enjoy a very entertaining evening with Ruby Wax, introducing a guide to mindfulness that’s as helpful as it is funny and help to support the Findhorn Foundation charity.”

The charity was set up in 1972 by residents of the Findhorn eco-village, one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

It has been home to thousands of residents from more than 40 countries and also runs educational and spiritual programmes for the wider Findhorn community.