RAF Lossiemouth jets in Romania scramble to intercept Russian fighters

RAF Lossiemouth jets in Romania came together to intercept a Russian fighter in International Airspace as part of an air policing mission.

A Russian aircraft was detected in the air over the Black Sea on August 17, heading towards Romanian territorial airspace.

It had not filed a flight plan nor was it speaking to Romanian air traffic control.

This meant it was considered a flight safety hazard to all air users.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth based near Constanta in Romania were called in to carry out a visual identification of the aircraft.

Flight Lieutenant Jack, who was involved in the response, said: “When the unidentified, though suspected Russian aircraft entered the Romanian FIR we were scrambled to carry out a visual identification.

“We were airborne within minutes and heading towards the track; it wasn’t long before we intercepted the aircraft and identified it as a Russian SU-24 Fencer.

“It had flown no closer than 20 miles from the Romanian coast before we intercepted it. We shadowed it until it left the FIR heading North East. We then resumed our combat air patrol mission and returned to base.”

Why are jets from RAF Lossiemouth in Romania?

The RAF Lossiemouth jets are currently in Romania as part of NATO’s enhanced air policing mission.

This mission involves jets from bases across the UK coming together to help Eastern European personnel protect their airspace.

Wing Commander Stephen Lamping, operating out of the Romanian air base, said: “Every time we scramble to intercept unidentified aircraft in support of the enhanced air policing mission we are demonstrating our steadfast commitment to Nato by helping to secure Nato airspace in the Black Sea region and reassure our Romanian allies.”