Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Local families invited to have their say on plans for the Elgin city centre revamp

By Lauren Robertson
August 23, 2021, 8:51 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Artist impression of Grant Lodge in Elgin.
Families can take part in an interactive trail to find out more about plans to overhaul the centre of Elgin this weekend.

Moray Council is currently running a consultation on its masterplan for the town, which includes bringing old buildings back to life and rejuvenating Cooper Park.

In an attempt to encourage more people to have their say, the local authority has set up an interactive QR code trail around the park for Saturday.

As families go round the park, they can scan the codes to find out more about the plans.

There will be various activities on offer too, which the council bosses hope will give them a real idea of what people want to see in the park.

The team involved in the revamp will take opinions and suggestions from locals, as well as answer any questions they might have.

Revamped picture of Cooper Park
Revamped picture of Cooper Park.

‘Great opportunity’ to shape future of Elgin

Council leader Graham Leadbitter, who is also chairman of the economic growth, housing and environmental sustainability committee, said the QR trail would help locals imagine what redevelopment plans could look like.

He said: “I often find it helps to see the vision in that larger scale to build the picture of what the centre of Elgin could look like. It’s a great opportunity to ask your questions about the redevelopment plans and give feedback on them.

“We look forward to seeing everyone with an interest in regenerating Moray on August 28.”

Earlier this year, the council launched a design competition asking youngsters to share their ideas for what they’d like to see in Cooper Park. These will also be on show.

Revamped image of Elgin town hall.

This event was due to be held in July but was postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Now that these have been lifted, locals are safe to come along and have their say on the future of their town.

Mr Leadbitter added: “We’ve had to delay this family event due to Covid restrictions but now we’re able to host this display so people can come down to Cooper Park and see the plans for themselves.”

The drop-in event will run from 10am to 4pm in Cooper Park.

