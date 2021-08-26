‘We need direct action’: Moray Conservatives call for Scottish Government help to fight gulls

Moray Council’s Conservative group want to ask the Scottish Government for help to end the gull misery for coastal communities.

Concerns about the territorial birds are raised every year.

However, the Conservatives say there has been a “significant rise” in complaints in recent months.

Councillors have now launched a campaign to try and reduce the noise and mess facing residents.

What do the Conservatives want done?

Councillors have submitted a motion for the next full council meeting, which is due to be held on September 15.

It calls for officers to draw up a list of possible options that could be put in place to support communities.

There are also requests for the council leader and chief executive to write to the Scottish Government to ask them to consider a new funding package to support coastal communities facing gull problems.

However, the motion will require the support from other parties in order to be passed.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have also designed a poster to be distributed to Moray takeaways to urge people to properly dispose of uneaten food.

‘Something needs to be done’

Moray Council has been running an egg-removal scheme in Elgin and Forres this year to remove nests before the chicks have hatched.

However, it is recognised the initiative is a long-term effort with it expected to be years before results are seen while there are also laws protecting gulls, whose population is in decline nationally.

Meanwhile, Conservative group leader Tim Eagle has called on individuals to do their part.

He said: “We recognise there are many practical ways to deter gulls and other actions that can be put in place and so I hope all councillors will support our motion to full council formally recognising the need for action and allowing officers to move forward with a plan to provide support for next year’s season.

“If we as individuals do our part and Moray Council put in place a range of actions that can help I am confident we can succeed in reducing the negative impacts of gulls.”

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt said: “Our campaign is about recognising there are lots of things we can do to help.

“We need direct action to help those who suffer from the noise or even worse the swooping of gulls across Moray but also we need those who drop litter and food waste to stop.

“There is no excuse for it. Let’s all work together to get on top of this problem.”

