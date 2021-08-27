Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cruise liner captain’s special gesture to his north-east teacher

By David Mackay
August 27, 2021, 9:44 pm Updated: August 28, 2021, 12:20 am
Kim Tanner's former teacher waves at Spirit of Adventure as the cruise ship passes Hopeman. Photo: Kelly Erker
A cruise ship skipper has made a special gesture to one of his former teachers during a rare visit back to the north-east.

Captain Kim Tanner spent 14 years of his childhood in Moray, attending both Hopeman Primary and Gordonstoun.

The 39-year-old is now master of the huge Spirit of Adventure cruise liner, which is operated by Saga and can accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

And on a rare trip back to the area on Friday evening he brought the impressive vessel close to the coast near where he once lived to salute the community.

Former Hopeman Primary and Gordonstoun pupil Kim Tanner is captain of the Spirit of Adventure cruise liner. Photo supplied by Kim Tanner.

While passing Hopeman the cruise liner tooted, as if to say “hello” to those waving from the shoreline.

It is understood one of Mr Tanner’s former teachers was waving from the village harbour pier.

Mr Tanner said: “It’s nice to come back up here. I don’t think I made it last year or the year before, it’s always nice to come back.

“You get a different perspective on it when you see it from the sea.

Kim Tanner on the bridge of Spirit of Adventure. Photo supplied by Kim Tanner

“I thought it would be nice to give our guests a nice coastal view close to the south side of the Moray Firth, from Findhorn along to Hopeman.”

Mr Tanner, who is originally from Jersey, explained his love of the sea developed while a student at Gordonstoun, where his father was head of seamanship at the time.

He said: “I really embraced the sailing aspect at Gordonstoun, it’s very much why I am here.”

The Spirit of Adventure has recently visited Shetland and had departed Invergordon before going past Hopeman. It is destined London international cruise terminal.

