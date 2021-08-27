Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Edinburgh City 2-0 Elgin City: Gavin Price’s men pay the price for slow start

By Reporter
August 27, 2021, 9:51 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 10:24 pm
It was a frustrating night for Gavin Price's side.
It was a frustrating night for Gavin Price's side.

Elgin City’s first experience of Friday night football in the capital ended in disappointment with a 2-0 defeat at Edinburgh City.

Gavin Price’s men failed to recover from a horrendous start to their encounter with Edinburgh City who controlled proceedings after two early goals from Danny Handling proved sufficient to seal victory under the Ainslie Park lights.

Price bemoaned his side’s poor start to the game and indicated that it was an area where work was neeeded.

He said: “I hadn’t even reached the dugout and we were a goal down.

“You need to regroup and show the right mental attitude in these situtaions.

“We didn’t do that and found ourseleves two goals down after eight minutes.

“We did regroup and had a some good possession as well as creating a few chances but it was too late.

“You can’t give teams two goals of a start, especially when youre away from home.

“We havent started a game well all season and we need to get better at that.”

The home side enjoyed a dream start to the game when they took lead straight from the kick off.

On-loan Hibernian midfielder Innes Murray threaded the ball through to Handling who made no mistake from 15 yards out by firing past Elgin keeper Thomas McHale with just 18 seconds on the clock.

Worse was to follow for the shell-shocked Highlanders when they fell further behind seven minutes later.

Murray was again the creator, this time taking advantage of some defensive uncertainty before rounding McHale and while his angular shot looked to be goalbound, Handling came thundering in to make sure, forcing the ball over the line from close range for his second of the evening.

Clearly stunned by this quickfire double strike, the visitors took time to regroup but began to play some attractive football as the first half progressed with talismanic striker Kane Hester almost pulling a goal back when he found himself with a clear run on goal before sending his shot in to the side netting.

Hester again came close after the Edinburgh defence had failed to clear a Tony Dingwall free kick and the Elgin frontman was shown a yellow card for dissent by referee Matthew MacDermid after he had gone to ground in the penalty area under the close attention of home defenders Stephen Bronsky and Ciaran Brian.

Elgin began the second half brightly but they had Creag Little to thank for keeping them in the game in the 58th minute, the defender blocking James Hilton’s shot on the goal line after the Edinburgh midfielder had shimmied past McHale.

The home side finished the game strongly and the impressive Hilton almost made it it 3-0 with a low shot which slipped narrowly wide 15 minutes before the end.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal