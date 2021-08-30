Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golfers donate £250 in support of Buckie lifeboat

By Michelle Henderson
August 30, 2021, 8:34 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 8:42 pm
Gav Hyne (left), deputy mechanic of RNLI Buckie Lifeboat, accepts a donation of £250 from Amanda Fraser, administrator of Buckpool Golf Club.
Competitive golfers have shown their support for rescuers as they donate hundreds of pounds in donations to Buckie lifeboat.

Rescuers from the Moray-based crew have accepted a £250 cheque from organisers of the annual Open Golf competition, held at Buckpool Golf Club in Buckie.

The money will fund crew training and equipment at the station.

Deputy mechanic of Buckie lifeboat, Gav Hyne, accepted the donation by Buckpool administrator Amanda Fraser, on behalf of the crew.

He said: “It was a privilege to accept this donation on behalf of the crew.

“Our local community is always generous in support of the RNLI and our mission of saving lives at sea in the local waters of the Moray Firth.”

The annual competition rotates between three local golf courses – Buckpool, Spey Bay and Strathlene – and features stroke-play competitions for both gents and ladies.

Neil Murray (Buckpool GC) won the gents scratch prize with a seven under par round of 63.

The gents handicap prize was won by Walter Clark (Maverston GC) with a net five under par 65, meanwhile, the ladies’ winner was Pamela Topping of Royal Tarlair GC who carded a four under par score of 66.

Read more:

The best-placed member of the RNLI lifeboat crew was Hyne, who recorded a net three under par (67) in the handicap competition.

Ms Fraser said: “It was a pleasure for Buckpool Golf Club to host the event this year,” says Amanda Fraser. “We were blessed with perfect weather and a course in excellent condition – as well as a strong entry from neighbouring clubs for this traditional event supporting local lifeboat crew who play such an important role in our community.”

