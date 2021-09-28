Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Here’s how Moray residents can find out when they’ll have access to superfast broadband

By Lauren Robertson
September 28, 2021, 3:39 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 3:49 pm

With superfast broadband rolling out across the north and north-east, residents might be keen to know exactly when they’ll have access to the service.

A postcode checker has been launched to answer that question.

Moray residents can now enter their postcode into Digital Scotland’s online checker to find out when new high-speed internet will be installed in their area.

The Scottish Government’s R100 broadband improvement scheme aims to give tens of thousands of homes in more rural areas of Scotland access to faster and more reliable internet speeds. 

The service is due to be rolled out to all by the end of 2021.

Those who haven’t yet got access to the new service can now apply for a one-off voucher scheme to pay for improved broadband in the meantime.

In areas outside the rollout, residents could receive up to £5,000 to help them pay for better internet connection.

With installation across Moray progressing fast, residents are being urged to check when their area will receive the service and apply for a voucher if need be.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter spoke of how the faster internet speeds are needed in the region.

He said: “An acceleration in homeworking, brought on overnight by the pandemic and still largely in place as many continue to work from home to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, has made the need for this access to superfast broadband all the more pressing.

“The council is working in collaboration with OpenReach and other local telecommunications providers to ensure improved access is available to as many commercial and residential properties in Moray as possible, and to give individuals and businesses the access to superfast broadband they are anxious to have, as well as the social and economic advantages it brings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]