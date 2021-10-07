Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

‘It’s angered many people’: Concerned Elgin parents meet MP to press for school crossing rethink

By Michelle Henderson
October 7, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2021, 12:02 pm
Mr Ross met with parents and pupils of the Elgin based school on Wednesday to discuss the proposals.

Parents at an Elgin primary are campaigning for a planned road crossing to be moved closer to the school gates.

Moray Council wants to install a pedestrian crossing on Morriston Road outside Elgin Academy and believes it is the “optimal safe and feasible” location.

A spokesman insisted a number of factors, including traffic and property access, were fully considered before the proposed option was revealed.

But parents at Bishopmill Primary School have criticised the plans, arguing the spot won’t provide a safe crossing for the majority of students.

They have now met Moray MP Douglas Ross to express their concerns, in the hope it will strengthen their call for the council to move the crossing closer to the primary.

Parents at Bishopmill School want Moray Council to move the planned crossing closer to the primary instead of Elgin Academy. Picture: Jason Hedges.

Disappointing proposals

Safety concerns have grown outside Moray schools since crossing patrollers were controversially axed in budget cuts in 2019.

Mr Ross said his visit to Bishopmill Primary had highlighted the dangers parents and pupils are facing daily.

He said: “There has been a need for a pedestrian crossing for Bishopmill Primary School since the school crossing patrollers were removed several years ago.

“Where the crossing patrollers previously operated was a really good location to safely get pupils across what is a busy road but sadly the new proposal is quite a distance away.

Parents want the council to think again to protect the “majority” of youngsters walking to school. Picture: Jason Hedges

“Just being there on Wednesday afternoon as the school closed, I saw how dangerous the current situation is and it’s really disappointing that the council have brought forward a proposal which does not provide the safest crossing for the majority of pupils.

“It’s also rightly angered many people that the council didn’t consult with the school’s parent council or others who need to trust that the crossing that is put in place will be safe for all the children.”

Mr Ross added that he had already spoken to the council about the issue, but would be “redoubling” his efforts after seeing firsthand the importance of getting the crossing installed at the “appropriate location” for Bishopmill Primary School.

A Moray Council spokesman said: “We’ve been working for some time to identify a suitable location for the pedestrian crossing – the siting of which is dependent on a number of factors including property access, traffic movements, side roads and walking routes.

“While we appreciate that some families will be disappointed that the proposed crossing is not as close to Bishopmill Primary as they’d hoped, this is the optimal safe and feasible location. Installing the crossing near Lang Walk will benefit many primary and secondary pupils walking to school, and form a key link in the active travel network.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]