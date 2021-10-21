Level crossing disruption in Elgin to continue to next week

A road closure will be in force until next week due to a fault with the railway level crossing in Elgin.

A technical issue with the barriers has caused disruption on The Wards since Monday.

Moray Council has now confirmed the disruption is due to continue until Friday, October 29.

The fault means a member of Network Rail staff has to be on site to manually open and close the level crossing in Elgin between 8am and 7pm.

A full road closure is then in place overnight between 7pm and 8am.

Between 8am-7pm daily there will be a member of Network Rail staff on site manually operating the level crossing. Network Rail has advised this will take slightly longer than the automatic gates so drivers may experience delays. 2/2 — Moray Council (@MorayCouncil) October 21, 2021

The gates were previously run by locally-based crews until the signal box in Elgin was demolished in October 2017 as part of an upgrade to the railway.

Personnel in Inverness now normally control the level crossing while observing the site on cameras.

Moray Council has warned that the temporary measures mean drivers can expect delays in the area during the next week.

Drivers have been advised to use the railway bridge at the Laichmoray roundabout when the road is closed.