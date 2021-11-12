Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young citizens of Moray honoured in virtual ceremony

By Ross Hempseed
November 12, 2021, 2:00 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 2:42 pm

Moray’s young citizens have been recognised for their achievements via virtual ceremony on November 12 after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Hosted by Moray Council, the ceremony brought together high achievers from across the Moray area and celebrated their success inside and outside the classroom.

The awards highlighted community-minded young people who have done work throughout the local area with an emphasis on helping others through the pandemic.

Activities such as fundraising, voluntary work, raising awareness and extra-curricular activities were rewarded at this year’s ceremony.

This is the first ceremony since 2019, with organisers taking precaution with a virtual ceremony after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The event was supported by the Council along with Diageo, Police Scotland and Elgin Rotary Club and featured entertainment from some of Moray’s talented young musicians.

Here are some of the award winners:

  • Moray Young Citizen of the Year – Cassie Findlay, Keith Grammar School and Dodie Simmers, Keith Grammar School.
  • Primary School Award – Findochty Primary School
  • Secondary School Award – S6 Leadership Team, Elgin High School
  • Global Citizenship Award – Findochty Primary School
  • Community Award – Findochty Primary School

Other individuals who also received high praise for their contributions included Katie Dunbar from Keith Grammar School and Brodie Bain from Speyside High School.

Young citizens of Moray were honoured for their community work and dedication.

Moray Council’s Head of Education, Vivienne Cross, said: “As always, the judging panel had a tough job reading through all the deserving and inspirational nominations to pick our finalists.

“The high quality of nominations showed just how much effort our young people have put into keeping their communities going, particularly throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m extremely proud of all children and young people across Moray for their commitment and dedication to their schools and communities during a time of great uncertainty for us all.

“All the finalists have shown great resilience and are to be congratulated for their efforts, and the joint winners of Moray’s Young Citizen of the Year 2021 have my admiration and respect for all they’ve contributed to their communities.”

