Young citizens of Moray honoured in virtual ceremony

Moray’s young citizens have been recognised for their achievements via virtual ceremony on November 12 after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Hosted by Moray Council, the ceremony brought together high achievers from across the Moray area and celebrated their success inside and outside the classroom.

The awards highlighted community-minded young people who have done work throughout the local area with an emphasis on helping others through the pandemic.

Activities such as fundraising, voluntary work, raising awareness and extra-curricular activities were rewarded at this year’s ceremony.

This is the first ceremony since 2019, with organisers taking precaution with a virtual ceremony after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The event was supported by the Council along with Diageo, Police Scotland and Elgin Rotary Club and featured entertainment from some of Moray’s talented young musicians.

Here are some of the award winners:

Moray Young Citizen of the Year – Cassie Findlay, Keith Grammar School and Dodie Simmers, Keith Grammar School.

Primary School Award – Findochty Primary School

Secondary School Award – S6 Leadership Team, Elgin High School

Global Citizenship Award – Findochty Primary School

Community Award – Findochty Primary School

Other individuals who also received high praise for their contributions included Katie Dunbar from Keith Grammar School and Brodie Bain from Speyside High School.

Young citizens of Moray were honoured for their community work and dedication.

Moray Council’s Head of Education, Vivienne Cross, said: “As always, the judging panel had a tough job reading through all the deserving and inspirational nominations to pick our finalists.

“The high quality of nominations showed just how much effort our young people have put into keeping their communities going, particularly throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m extremely proud of all children and young people across Moray for their commitment and dedication to their schools and communities during a time of great uncertainty for us all.

“All the finalists have shown great resilience and are to be congratulated for their efforts, and the joint winners of Moray’s Young Citizen of the Year 2021 have my admiration and respect for all they’ve contributed to their communities.”