Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland rail services grind to a halt after vehicle collides with a bridge near Tain

By Michelle Henderson
November 12, 2021, 2:20 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 4:07 pm
The Far North Life was closed between Tain and Fearn after a vehicle collided with a bridge.

Rail services on the Far North Line are returning to normal after a vehicle collided with a rail bridge near Tain.

Services between Inverness and Wick ground to a halt this morning as a Network Rail worker witnessed a vehicle collide into a railway bridge between Tain and Fearn.

The incident happened around 11.15am, forcing rail operators to close the rail line.

Inspectors were drafted to the scene to inspect the bridge and the track below.

Network Rail have now confirmed that “superficial” damage had been sustained to the parapet of the bridge, but inspectors stress the bridge is structurally safe.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We understand that this has caused significant disruption to rail services and it will take a while for us to get things back to normal but the bridge has been inspected and is for traffic flow.”

The line has now reopened, with rail operators battling to minimise disruption across the network.

Disruption for Highland rail services

Scotrail have been forced to cancel and alter a number of scheduled services on the line to compensate for the closure.

The 2pm service from Inverness to Wick has been cancelled as a result of the earlier closure to the line.

Meanwhile, the 4pm service from Wick to Inverness will now depart from Helmsdale at 5.44pm, missing out nine stations along the route.

The service will no longer call at Wick, Georgemas Junction, Thurso, Scotscaler, Altnabreac, Forsinard, Kinbrace or Kildonan due to the disruption.

Amidst the closure, tickets were being accepted onboard Stagecoach North services in an effort to minimise disruption to passengers.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption until around 4pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]