Wild swimming: University to help create online advice on safety and suitable locations across Scotland

Wild swimming has enjoyed a surge in popularity recently with growing numbers keen to take the plunge.

Swimmers regard an invigorating dip as a way of improving both fitness and wellbeing and participation has increased during the pandemic.

While cold water swimming has been linked to improvements in conditions like arthritis, where and how to try it are important considerations.

Earlier this year, the P&J published an interactive map showing the best places in Scotland to have a dip.

Now the University of the Highlands and Islands has launched a new project to provide online advice for wild swimmers.

What will the advice include?

With SwimWild, a company offering open water coaching and information, Moray College UHI is developing a portal featuring wild swimming locations around Scotland.

It will include reviews of swimming locations, including guidance on accessibility and difficulty.

There will also be advice on local conditions, safety tips and information on local swimming groups.

The new resource is expected to launch around March or April next year.

SwimWild was set up by Alice Goodridge, an experienced long-distance swimmer and coach based in the Cairngorms where she has established swimming groups.

Alice, who completed a solo swim of the English Channel in 2012, organises swimming holidays and training camps in the UK and overseas.

She has worked all over the world, swimming in places including glacial lakes in the Arctic Circle, mountain lakes in China and Kyrgyzstan, rivers in Nigeria and around tropical islands off Sierra Leone.

Alice said: “When I moved here in 2014 it was really difficult to find people to swim with.

“There were a few individuals but no local groups. Now there are so many groups around as there has been a massive increase in the number of people swimming.

“Over the last couple of summers people have contacted me wanting to get into it who would not consider it before.

“They were normally pool swimmers, and did not have access to pools during the pandemic.

Benefits and risks of wild swimming

“It’s becoming more mainstream as more people hear about the benefits for physical and mental health.”

She said wild swimming can be risky for those just starting out and not aware of the dangers, including the water temperature in Scotland, even in summer.

“I am constantly being asked about safe swim locations and local swim groups as well as general safety information regarding swimming outdoors.

“I think a portal that can help people find the answers they are looking for and provide better access to location-based information about swim safety in Scotland is severely lacking at the moment.”

She says the online site will also help bring together people to enjoy the benefits of community activity, but also for safety.

“By swimming together you can keep an eye on each other. It can be dangerous, even really strong swimmers can get into difficulty in cold water.”

Her top tips for wild swimmers are:

• Swim with other people

• Choose your location wisely – fresh water lochs have fewer hazards than river and sea locations

• Make sure you get in gradually to avoid cold water shock. And have plenty of warm layers for afterwards

The project has received funding through the Scottish Government’s innovation voucher scheme which supports collaborations between businesses and academia.

Enjoy swimming but be safe

Dr Malcolm Clark, a computing programme leader, researcher and lecturer, is leading the project at Moray College UHI.

He says: “Mental health and wellbeing has come to the forefront of our minds due to the pandemic and the subsequent recovery.

“We look forward to working with Alice to deliver this proof-of-concept platform to get people more active and involved in outdoor pursuits.”

He added: “We will provide information for people to enjoy the activity but also to be safe.

“The more information we can provide to people the better.”