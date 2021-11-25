Recipe: Get stuck into this chocolate orange self-saucing pudding

This is the dessert to end all desserts as this chocolate orange self-saucing pudding is a game changer.

A layer of chocolate orange gets topped with a rich cake batter and boiling water. The layer of boiling water seeps to the bottom, resulting in a super saucy cake.

A little orange zest and juice go a long way to elevate this pudding to a real showstopper.

This is one of my go-to desserts when we have people over and would be gorgeous for a Christmas/festive dessert.

It is just the right level of chocolate, and the sauce means that it isn’t dry.

However, if you’re anything like me, you may want to serve with a little drizzle of cream.

Any orange flavoured chocolate will work as the base, so feel free to use whichever variety you prefer.

I make this in an eight inch square Pyrex dish, but you could easily make in a circular cake pan.

Also, the recipe doubles easily, so if you are feeding a hungry bunch you should consider making a big batch. You can make this ahead of time and bake when ready as it only takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to bake.

Chocolate orange self-saucing pudding

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the sponge:

145g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

110g granulated sugar

25g cocoa powder

65g butter, melted

130ml milk

1 egg

Zest and juice of 1 satsuma/tangerine (or anything similar)

150g orange chocolate

Optional: 1 tsp orange extract

For the topping

100g granulated sugar

25g cocoa powder

250ml boiling water

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease an 8 inch square dish. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa powder. Make a well and pour in the melted butter, milk and egg. Whisk together to form a thick batter. Add in the zest and juice of one small orange/satsuma and the orange extract if using. Whisk until everything has incorporated. In the dish, create a layer of orange chocolate by dividing up the segments/squares. Pour the batter over this chocolate layer. To make the topping, in a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar and cocoa powder. Sprinkle this over the cake. Pour over the boiling water (I pour onto the back of a large wooden spoon to distribute it more evenly/with less pressure). Bake for 30 minutes, until the top is firm. Leave to cool for a few minutes before serving (it will be piping hot in the middle/in the sauce).

Check out our bank of recipes, or you can get more baking inspiration from Florence’s website or Instagram page.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

For more in this monthly series…