Recipe: Get stuck into this chocolate orange self-saucing pudding

This is the dessert to end all desserts as this chocolate orange self-saucing pudding is a game changer.
A layer of chocolate orange gets topped with a rich cake batter and boiling water. The layer of boiling water seeps to the bottom, resulting in a super saucy cake.
A little orange zest and juice go a long way to elevate this pudding to a real showstopper.
This is one of my go-to desserts when we have people over and would be gorgeous for a Christmas/festive dessert.
It is just the right level of chocolate, and the sauce means that it isn’t dry.
However, if you’re anything like me, you may want to serve with a little drizzle of cream.
Any orange flavoured chocolate will work as the base, so feel free to use whichever variety you prefer.
I make this in an eight inch square Pyrex dish, but you could easily make in a circular cake pan.
Also, the recipe doubles easily, so if you are feeding a hungry bunch you should consider making a big batch. You can make this ahead of time and bake when ready as it only takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to bake.
Chocolate orange self-saucing pudding
Serves 6
Ingredients
For the sponge:
- 145g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 110g granulated sugar
- 25g cocoa powder
- 65g butter, melted
- 130ml milk
- 1 egg
- Zest and juice of 1 satsuma/tangerine (or anything similar)
- 150g orange chocolate
- Optional: 1 tsp orange extract
For the topping
- 100g granulated sugar
- 25g cocoa powder
- 250ml boiling water
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease an 8 inch square dish.
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa powder.
- Make a well and pour in the melted butter, milk and egg. Whisk together to form a thick batter. Add in the zest and juice of one small orange/satsuma and the orange extract if using. Whisk until everything has incorporated.
- In the dish, create a layer of orange chocolate by dividing up the segments/squares. Pour the batter over this chocolate layer.
- To make the topping, in a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar and cocoa powder. Sprinkle this over the cake. Pour over the boiling water (I pour onto the back of a large wooden spoon to distribute it more evenly/with less pressure).
- Bake for 30 minutes, until the top is firm. Leave to cool for a few minutes before serving (it will be piping hot in the middle/in the sauce).
Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.