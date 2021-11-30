Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray Council’s £1.5m overspend on pre-school accommodation in Keith to come under the microscope

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
November 30, 2021, 5:13 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 6:44 pm
An inquiry into an estimated £1.5 million overspend on pre-school accommodation in Keith has been called for.

The work is part of the council’s efforts to expand learning for three and four year olds and qualifying two year olds to 30 hours a week as part of Scottish Government plans.

But drainage problems were only discovered when construction began on the road access to the site next to the town’s community centre on Banff Road.

While the cost has partly been offset with grant funding of £670,000 concerns have been raised on the overall spend on the build.

Members of Moray Council corporate services committee today asked for investigations to be carried out on the overspend.

Forres councillor George Alexander call the spend 'jaw dropping'
George Alexander feels the drainage problems at the site in Keith were obvious.

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander said: “Can we get some sort of inquiry into this?

“Anybody who saw that field knew it would have a drainage problem.”

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt said the matter was of “some concern” and asked if a report would be coming back before members.

Chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey told members a document would be compiled and go before the appropriate committee.

She said: “The concerns are being looked into with the problems around this piece of work.”

Mrs Paisey added most of the early learning expansion had been completed
but there was uncertainty over the cost of work in Keith.

The issue was highlighted in a report on the council’s capital plan, which has a total expenditure of £46.528 million in the current financial year.

While the projected spend is estimated to be £43.465 million, councillors were warred the underspend could disappear given the volatility of costs in the construction industry, supply chain issues and labour shortages.

