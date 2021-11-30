Moray Council’s £1.5m overspend on pre-school accommodation in Keith to come under the microscope

An inquiry into an estimated £1.5 million overspend on pre-school accommodation in Keith has been called for.

The work is part of the council’s efforts to expand learning for three and four year olds and qualifying two year olds to 30 hours a week as part of Scottish Government plans.

But drainage problems were only discovered when construction began on the road access to the site next to the town’s community centre on Banff Road.

While the cost has partly been offset with grant funding of £670,000 concerns have been raised on the overall spend on the build.

Members of Moray Council corporate services committee today asked for investigations to be carried out on the overspend.

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander said: “Can we get some sort of inquiry into this?

“Anybody who saw that field knew it would have a drainage problem.”

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt said the matter was of “some concern” and asked if a report would be coming back before members.

Chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey told members a document would be compiled and go before the appropriate committee.

She said: “The concerns are being looked into with the problems around this piece of work.”

£1.5m overspend concerns raised

Mrs Paisey added most of the early learning expansion had been completed

but there was uncertainty over the cost of work in Keith.

The issue was highlighted in a report on the council’s capital plan, which has a total expenditure of £46.528 million in the current financial year.

While the projected spend is estimated to be £43.465 million, councillors were warred the underspend could disappear given the volatility of costs in the construction industry, supply chain issues and labour shortages.