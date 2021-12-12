‘You don’t realise how important they are until you need them’: Moray teen found moments from death thanks rescuers with donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘You don’t realise how important they are until you need them’: Moray teen found moments from death thanks rescuers with donation

By David Mackay
December 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Hopeman teen Zander Craib with Miro volunteers and the charity's lifeboat.
Zander Craib visits Miro volunteers to thank them for their help. Pictured back: Shaun Burns, Claire Weller. Pictured front: Jock McEwan, Colin Jamieson, Zander Craib, Alastair MacDonald, Keith Parker and Stevie Leslie. Photo: Jasperimage.

A Moray teenager who was plucked to safety after surviving 30 hours on the north-east coast following a horrific cliff-fall onto rocks has raised more than £3,000 to thank the rescuers who lifted him to safety.

Zander Craib suffered life-threatening injuries in September when he fell from cliffs near Hopeman.

The 19-year-old endured two nights on the beach before being found by a family friend amid a 300-strong community search effort.

Apprentice mechanic Mr Craib, from Hopeman, has now visited Findhorn-based independent lifeboat Miro (Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation) who responded to the emergency call and helped airlift him to hospital to thank volunteers personally.

Massive community search

It is believed Mr Craib was walking to Lossiemouth when he fell from cliffs in the early hours of September 4.

A massive community search effort was coordinated by the Hopeman community after concerns grew about him in the afternoon.

It was eventually a family friend who spotted him the following day after taking to the water on a paddleboard to get a different viewpoint.

A Coastguard helicopter hovering over rocks where Zander Craib was located.
Coastguard and Miro rescue efforts to help Zander Craib after he was located near Hopeman by a family friend. Photo: Miro

Mr Craib was found between rocks, which made him difficult to see, after crawling to safety from rising tides. It is believed he was moments from death at the time as water was rising around him again.

Once the alarm was raised he had been discovered, Miro rescuers were scrambled to the scene to provide first aid.

A Coastguard helicopter was then requested and the lucky teen needed eight hours of open-heart surgery – only coming off life support the next day.

However, the keen bowler has now made a full recovery and has just completed his first week back at work full-time after his ordeal.

‘You don’t realise how much they do until you need them’

While recovering from his ordeal Kelsie Rae, a friend of the teen, and others decided to raise money to thank the rescuers who came to his aid.

A huge fundraising raffle was organised with about 30 prizes pledged by locals.

Donations included work from Mr Craib’s employer Sheriffmill, personal training sessions, massage treatments with one local gardener pledging 48 hours of labour to a recipient.

The fundraising effort raised £3,070 with a further £500 pledged by the charity arm of the BP Andrew oilfield, where Mr Craib’s father works for offshore firm Sparrows.

Cliffs at Primrose Bay near Hopeman.
The cliffs Zander Craib fell from at Primrose Bay, between Hopeman and Lossiemouth. Photo: DCT Media

Mr Craib explained he had no memory about his experience on the beach near Hopeman or being helped by Miro – but said he and his friends were eager to support them.

The fundraising effort raised £3,070 for Miro with a further £500 being donated to the Hopeman Memorial Hall, where the massive community search effort was coordinated from.

Mr Caib said: “It’s good to help them (Miro), because you never realise how much work they do until you’re in the situation.

“They need help to do the work they do so. You don’t realise how important it is until you are in that situation yourself.

“I can’t remember anything they did, but I was told about it afterwards, so I wanted to thank them.”

