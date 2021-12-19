Man, 23, dies at scene of motorcycle crash near Dufftown

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 23-year-old man has died in an early morning crash in Moray.

The black and red Honda CBR125 was the only vehicle involved in the incident, which happened at about on the A941 Dufftown to Craigellachie road, near Glenburnie, at about 1am today.

Collision investigations are under way, and the road is still closed.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the motorcycle earlier in the night to come forward with information.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the road policing department, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist.

“The road is currently closed and an investigation is under way.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dash cam footage that could assist the inquiry, to contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20211219-0223.”