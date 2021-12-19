It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is day 5…

Mental Health Aberdeen

Founded in 1950, Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) is one of the oldest charities in this sector that provides free support, counselling and information services to young people and adults who are experiencing mental health and wellbeing difficulties in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

This very worthy charity offers many different services across the city, including two significant projects including Aberdeen Counselling and Information Services (ACIS) and ACIS Youth which will focus on being able to provide more counselling to those who are struggling.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more and more people have reached out to MHA for help and this number is expected to grow as time goes on.

Find out more about Mental Health Aberdeen and how to support them on the MHA website.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Albyn School

At Albyn School, mental health and the wellbeing of the pupils, staff and community has always been at the forefront of the ethos and values of the School.

Albyn is pleased to support Mental Health Aberdeen with all the hard work they do in providing a strong support network for young people and adults in the local community.

The relationship between the School and Mental Health Aberdeen very much works both ways. The School has held successful fundraising events such as ‘We Can’t Walk 500 Miles’ and Clan Highland Games where over £4,000 was raised for Mental Health Aberdeen.

In return, Mental Health Aberdeen has been very generous in providing a wealth of advice to the Albyn Community. Earlier this year, Counselling Services Manager, Astrid Whyte, and Manager of One to One, Laura Simmons, both at MHA, answered questions and offered invaluable advice during the Aberdeen Independent Schools (AIS) ‘Wellbeing in Difficult Times’ webinar hosted by Albyn School.

The School has also welcomed School Counsellor, April Penny from Aberdeen Counselling and Information Services (ACIS) through Mental Health Aberdeen.

It has been great to be able to provide this service onsite and the pupils have really benefitted from this.