Home News Moray

‘It’s concerning to observe first hand’: Concerns grow over Kingston coastal erosion on Moray coast

By David Mackay
January 16, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: January 16, 2022, 5:39 pm
An aerial image of the area subject to coastal erosion concerns at Kingston.
An aerial image of the area subject to coastal erosion concerns at Kingston. Photo: Innes Community Council

Coastal erosion concerns have been reported in Kingston on the Moray coast after the beach was pounded by massive waves.

Stormy weather at the beginning of January overwhelmed a defensive wall near the Speyside village.

Concerns have been reported by locals in the area periodically over the last decade.

However, those fears have heightened in recent weeks after large amounts of sea water was swept over the defences in the high tide and stormy weather.

Concerns erosion at Kingston has deteriorated defences ‘significantly’

Innes Community Council has been monitoring coastal erosion near Kingston for several years with photographs.

The group says the situation has “deteriorated significantly” during the last decade.

Erosion from the River Spey has been a concern in recent years with one hole at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club shortened from a par five to a par three as more is lost to the water.

However, the latest concerns focus on the risk of flooding from the Moray Firth.

It is feared that if large volumes of sea water reach the burn that runs through the village then it could jeopardise the safety of village homes.

Innes Community Council has now written to Moray Council to ask the authority to investigate the issue.

Innes Community Council secretary Jim Mackie. Photo: DCT Media

Secretary Jim Mackie said: “Recent storms have flattened the gravel bar on the east side of the mouth allowing waves to roll over it and upstream towards lower Garmouth and across towards Kingston.

“Recent events show that this will continue to happen with, for example, the gravel bar being pushed further inland.

“The consequences will be more flooding from spring tides – with or without the backing of northerly storms. Such flooding will increase the depth and periods of flooding of the road to Kingston.”

Erosion concerns echoed by MSP

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead visited Kingston last week to view the area subject to the coastal erosion concerns himself.

The politician described the sight as “concerning to observe first-hand” while acknowledging the worry caused to locals in the Moray village.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead at Kingston with, pictured from left, Fochabers Lhanbryde councillors David Bremner and Shona Morrison and Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter.

He said: “I will be engaging with both Crown Estate Scotland and Moray Council in the coming weeks to bring the matter to their attention and to seek assurances that solutions will be explored whilst almost encouraging the removal of debris following Storm Arwen.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor David Bremner added: “Our local beach has taken some punishment recently and is causing understandable concern amongst residents.

“I hope that by showing my fellow councillors and our MSP the issue at first hand that we can work together to gain understanding of the problem and find a long term solution.”

