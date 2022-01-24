Toilet blocks set on fire beside community tennis courts in Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A toilet block beside community tennis courts in Keith was set on fire on Sunday, in an incident being treated by police as wilful.

At around 4pm, a blaze was lit in the facility, which is part of the pavilion in the Moray town’s St Rufus Park.

It is believed there were a number of people in the area at the time, and officers have asked for any witnesses to come forward to help with their inquiries.

Constable Carla Breen said: “I’m appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Keith Police Office through 101 quoting reference 2350 of January 23.”