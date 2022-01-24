Toilet blocks set on fire beside community tennis courts in Keith By Craig Munro January 24, 2022, 9:33 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 9:46 am St Rufus Park in Keith. Picture from Google Streetview [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A toilet block beside community tennis courts in Keith was set on fire on Sunday, in an incident being treated by police as wilful. At around 4pm, a blaze was lit in the facility, which is part of the pavilion in the Moray town’s St Rufus Park. It is believed there were a number of people in the area at the time, and officers have asked for any witnesses to come forward to help with their inquiries. Constable Carla Breen said: “I’m appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Keith Police Office through 101 quoting reference 2350 of January 23.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested after armed police respond to ‘disturbance’ in Buckie Missing 75-year-old Aberdeen has been found Woman injured in one-car crash on A90 near Stonehaven Man, 34, in hospital after falling from roof in Peterhead