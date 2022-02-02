Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£160,000 for action plan to tackle coastal erosion at Kingston

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 12:15 pm
Councillors are being asked to agree to use £160k to come up with proposals to address coastal erosion at Kingston.
A Moray village is in line to benefit from a £160,000 action plan to help deal with the impact of climate change along its shoreline.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee will be asked to give the go-ahead for a coastal change adaptation plan for Kingston at a meeting next week.

The money for Moray Council is from a £12 million Scottish Government fund for local authorities to come up with proposals to combat the impact of rising sea water and more severe storms on coastal communities.

Kingston has been chosen as it has the most active part of the Moray coastline.

Residents in the village, which is situated on the west side of the River Spey, have raised concerns about a shingle ridge that sits to the north of a tidal lagoon, and reduces the impact of waves on the land.

Moray Council officers have monitored the situation over the last nine years with little significant movement noticed until a storm in October last year.

That storm pushed shingle from the ridge into the lagoon reducing its width and causing damage to the land bank.

The shingle beach at Kingston.

In his report, senior engineer Will Burnish said: “Managing coastal erosion risk is a complex process due to the nature of the shingle bank and sediment movements.

“In this location, this is due to the high sediment load which is carried down the River Spey combined with the sediment drift along Spey Bay.

“This area of coastline is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation, which means there will be restrictions on the type of works that could be undertaken at the site.”

The £160,000 is expected in the financial year 2022-23 and must be spent within that 12 months. It is thought more funding will become available after 2025.

The meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee will be held on February 8.

