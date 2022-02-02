Peterhead: New signing Jack Brown talks up Highland League education after making switch back to the SPFL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Peterhead signing Jack Brown reckons dropping into the Highland League was one of the best decisions he ever made.

Brown became the Blue Toon’s fourth and final January signing this week after penning a two-and-a-half-year deal from Rothes, where he credits manager Ross Jack with improving his game.

The ex-Caley Thistle youngster scored 13 goals from midfield this season for the Speyside outfit and impressed Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Brown had been training with the League One side for the last couple of weeks and the move had been in the pipeline from earlier in January.

However, after suffering badly with Covid, Brown wished to remain with Rothes until the end of the month to build his match-fitness up before joining Peterhead.

He is grateful for his time in the Highland League and reckons it has helped earn him the step back into the SPFL.

Brown said: “Playing in the SPFL again was always in the back of my mind. Dropping down to Rothes was maybe not the step I wanted to take at the time but now I realise how important it was to me, just to get playing football after the disappointment of leaving full-time football.

“It’s maybe the best thing I could have done at the time, playing men’s football every week. It’s been a really good spell to be at the club – we’ve won two cups and done pretty well in the league. I can look back and say I gave 100 per cent to Rothes and they gave the same to me.

“At Inverness I think I was seen as a sitting midfielder, who would win the ball back in front of the back four and pass it off. But going to Rothes, Ross Jack helped me realise I’ve got more to my game.

“I’ve worked hard trying to improve and that’ll never really stop. This opportunity I’m getting can only help me.”

Brown follows Owen Cairns in making the jump from Highland League football to the SPFL, after he signed on loan for the Blue Toon last week.

He added: “I’ve always said there are many players in the Highland League who can play at a higher level.

“I’m surprised that some don’t and at the same time, I won’t be surprised if more do. There’s plenty of talent in the Highland League that deserves to be playing higher.

Brown reckons the extra-time he has had to work on his fitness has benefitted him, ahead of joining up permanently with his new Peterhead team-mates this week.

He added: “Just before Christmas I was diagnosed with Covid and it hit me pretty bad. It was three until weeks until I was starting to move well again.

“I tried to come back a bit too early and caused a wee injury. Rothes were good with me and helped me play a few games, to get my fitness up before I go.

“I didn’t want to go in and train and play with Peterhead if I wasn’t 100 per cent. I did some training on my own, got my diet and sleep sorted again and eventually got to do a couple of sessions with Peterhead before the actual move.

“The manager said he’s looking forward to working with me and helping me improve, which I’m always keen to do. He sees me as a natural midfield player, who will get on the ball and go box-to-box.”