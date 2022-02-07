‘It’s such a shame’: Elgin resident recalls ‘explosion’ as fire rips through mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

‘It’s such a shame’: Elgin resident recalls ‘explosion’ as fire rips through mill

By Michelle Henderson
February 7, 2022, 1:21 pm

A Moray resident has spoken of how they heard an “explosion” as a fire ripped through a mill in Elgin.

Crews raced to the property on Oldmills Road in the early hours of this morning after a fire broke out shortly after 3am.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to extinguish the flames which had engulfed around 50% of the building at its peak.

A cordon remains in place around the mill as crews continue to dampen down hot spots.

Pictures taken at the scene show the smouldering remains of the mill.

Fire crews remain in attendance at the mill dampening down hot spots. PIC: Jason Hedges

One local resident has described how they heard an “explosion” in the early hours of the morning.

‘It’s part of the history of the town’

They said: “It’s such a shame this has happened.

“I’ve seen photos and it used to be so beautiful.

“It’s a shame I never saw it like that. It’s part of the history of the town.

“It’s been in a bad state over the years with so much rubbish there.

“I don’t know what happened, but I definitely heard an explosion in the early hours.”

Fire crews from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Buckie and Inverness were called to the mill around 3:30am this morning.

Six fire crews were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised around 3.30am.

Teams from Elgin attended alongside teams from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Inverness and Buckie.

A high aerial appliance was drafted in from Inverness alongside the water carrier from Buckie.

Firefighters also deployed the use of one main jet and one light portable pump as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

