‘It’s such a shame’: Elgin resident recalls ‘explosion’ as fire rips through mill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray resident has spoken of how they heard an “explosion” as a fire ripped through a mill in Elgin.

Crews raced to the property on Oldmills Road in the early hours of this morning after a fire broke out shortly after 3am.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to extinguish the flames which had engulfed around 50% of the building at its peak.

A cordon remains in place around the mill as crews continue to dampen down hot spots.

Pictures taken at the scene show the smouldering remains of the mill.

One local resident has described how they heard an “explosion” in the early hours of the morning.

‘It’s part of the history of the town’

They said: “It’s such a shame this has happened.

“I’ve seen photos and it used to be so beautiful.

“It’s a shame I never saw it like that. It’s part of the history of the town.

“It’s been in a bad state over the years with so much rubbish there.

“I don’t know what happened, but I definitely heard an explosion in the early hours.”

Six fire crews were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised around 3.30am.

Teams from Elgin attended alongside teams from Lossiemouth, Fochabers, Inverness and Buckie.

A high aerial appliance was drafted in from Inverness alongside the water carrier from Buckie.

Firefighters also deployed the use of one main jet and one light portable pump as they worked to extinguish the blaze.