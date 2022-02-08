£160k for coastal erosion plan with Kingston the first to benefit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

£160k for coastal erosion plan with Kingston the first to benefit

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 6:12 pm
Kingston has been chosen as the first community to benefit from a coastal erosion plan as it has the most active shoreline in Moray.
A Moray village will be the first to benefit from a £160,000 action plan to help deal with erosion along its shoreline.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee today gave the go-ahead for a coastal change adaptation plan to be developed with Kingston the first community to benefit.

The money Moray Council will use for the plan comes from a £12 million Scottish Government fund for local authorities to put forward proposals to combat the impact of rising sea water and severe storms on coastal towns and villages.

SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde David Bremner broadly welcomed the plan and for Kingston to be the starting point, but accused previous councils of “kicking the can down the road” on the issue.

Councillor David Bremner
Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor David Bremner accused previous councils of ‘kicking the can down the road’ on the issue of coastal erosion at Kingston.

He said: “It’s good there’s recognition there is a problem, but it really is late in the day. I worry about the timescale of this.

“There is an issue now and people are worried now. The word adaptation doesn’t seem synonymous with doing something.”

He asked what discussions were being held with the land owner, the Crown Estate, and whether they were going to make a contribution. He was told talks had been held and would continue.

Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae said: “There has been this difficulty at Kingston for quite some time.

“It’s very welcome that the significant change has been recognised.”

He called for other parties including the Crown Estate and Sepa to get involved with the plan.

£160k will have to be spent in the next financial year

Residents in the village situated to the west of the River Spey, have raised concerns about a shingle ridge that sits to the north of a tidal lagoon, reducing the impact of waves on the land.

Moray Council officers have monitored the situation over the last nine years with little significant movement noticed until a storm in October last year.

The storm pushed shingle from the ridge into the lagoon, reducing its width and causing damage to the land bank.

The £160,000 is expected in the financial year 2022/23 and must be spent within the 12-month period.

It is thought more funding will become available after 2025.

