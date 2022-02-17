Councillor highlights the illegal parking and inconsiderate driving that is continuing to plague Elgin town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Councillor highlights the illegal parking and inconsiderate driving that is continuing to plague Elgin town centre

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Poor parking on Batchen Street and other areas in Elgin town centre continues to cause concern.
Illegal parking problems are continuing to blight Elgin town centre.

The issues was raised again at a meeting of Moray Council police and fire and rescue committee today.

Part of the problem has been caused by a major reconstruction of a building on the corner of the town’s High Street and North Street.

The Poundland shop has been surrounded with scaffolding for almost four years that prevents one-way traffic coming from the west heading down North Street and on to the A96.

Instead vehicles have been directed up Batchen Street which was pedestrianised about nine years ago.

Poundland in Elgin has been surround with scaffolding since May 2018.

The scaffolding around the building is not expected to come down until summer next year.

John Divers, Labour councillor for Elgin South, said: “This is the third consecutive meeting that I’ve raised this issue.

“I continue to support the police and recognise how short staffed they are at the moment with Covid, but this has been ongoing for a long time.

“Elgin Community Council has written to our local MSP and the regional MSPs with concerns about parking in and around Elgin town centre.

“I do see the police out from time to time, but on Batchen Street, which is a pedestrian area, there are always cars parked there.

Elgin South councillor John Divers has repeatedly raised the issue of poor parking in Elgin town centre.

“The Poundland rebuild will not be completed until next summer, so that’s another 17 months of this.

“And motorists are driving through the pedestrianised area of the High Street, and parking on it.

“This is an issue that needs to be dealt with, and it’s a rising problem.”

Chief superintendent Neil McDonald told the meeting work had been ongoing with Elgin Bid and the council on the problem.

He said: “I know it’s been a long standing issue, and we need to look at a preventative approach.”

Mr Divers pledged to continue to highlight the problem.

