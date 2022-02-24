Green light given for Subway sandwich shop and drive-thru in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Green light given for Subway sandwich shop and drive-thru in Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 24, 2022, 3:53 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 4:15 pm
Subway sub featuring its Chipotle Southwest sauce

Councillors have given the go-ahead for a Subway sandwich shop and drive-thru in Elgin.

The move made by members of Moray Council’s local review body went against a previous decision to refuse the application.

However, at a meeting today councillors unanimously agreed the proposals for the shop.

It will be located at 4 Riverside Road, on the eastern outskirts of Elgin close to the A96.

Officers recommended the application be refused on the grounds the site was reserved for industrial use including storage and distribution within the local development plan, and would reduce the amount of employment land available in the town.

Forres councillor Aaron McLean said: “There are other businesses there – KFC, Costa and further down we’ve got Grampian Furnishers that has a cafe as well.

“I think this would be in keeping with the existing businesses.”

16 jobs will be created

Given the sandwich shop and drive-thru would have 16 workers, Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt felt the proposal was an acceptable departure from policy.

He said: “This creates eight full-time and eight part-time jobs. That’s the bottom line for me.

“Given what’s gone on before in that area this would be a complementary business.”

Mr Gatt was advised while the most recent local development plan acknowledged there were non-compliant users on the site, it was identified for industrial use with the potential to accommodate higher skilled jobs.

Mr Gatt said: “How long do you wait for an opportunity for those jobs to be forthcoming?

“We could be waiting years or it might not happen at all. Some employment is better than no employment in my book.”

With no one putting forward an amendment, Mr Gatt’s motion was agreed.

