These three Moray mothers open up about mental health struggles amid drive to improve peer support…Here’s their stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

These three Moray mothers open up about mental health struggles amid drive to improve peer support…Here’s their stories

By Sean McAngus
June 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Champion and Peer researchers Becca Scott, Jenny Fraser Harris and Vikki King have spoke out about their experiences. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Champion and Peer researchers Becca Scott, Jenny Fraser Harris and Vikki King have spoke out about their experiences. Picture by Jason Hedges.

There is often a stigma attached to mental health challenges in pregnancy and early parenthood.

This can stop mothers and fathers coming forward in their time of need.

Now three Moray mothers have lifted the lid on their traumatic parental and infant mental health experiences amid efforts to improve the region’s peer support.

The trio are peer researchers in a project being led by Moray Wellbeing Hub, Children 1st and UHI Moray.

It is focused on the support parents can give one another.

Becca Scott, Jenny Fraser Harris and Vikki King hope peer support can help struggling parents.

Project to improve peer support for Moray parents

The project receives a grant from The Ideas Fund, which is funded by the Welcome Trust and delivered by the British Science Association with coordination locally by Science Ceilidh.

Focusing on the support parents can give one another, the year-long project will include events, groups and surveys.

It will also seek to hear people’s experiences, including from those in more rural areas, minority ethnic communities and young people.

The experience of having a child  during the Covid pandemic

Vikki King gave birth to Layla on May 16 2020 against the stressful backdrop of the ever-changing pandemic climate.

She had to be rushed to Aberdeen from Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by ambulance as a precaution.

The 33-year old said: “I gave birth to my second child during lockdown.

“I had to see a metal health midwife as well as my normal midwife as I had suffered various metal health issues, including postnatal depression, with my first born.”

Vikki King with daughters Layla and Jodie.

“I was blue-lighted to Aberdeen as a precaution as my daughter pooped in my waters.

“My husband wasn’t allowed in the ambulance with me.

“I was anxious and it was uncomfortable being strapped to the bed with no paracetamol or any gas and air until just outside Aberdeen.

“The midwifery support was non-existent but the birth went fine.”

Returning home after birth

She added: “No one, pretty much, got to see her apart from my mum.

“My daughter still doesn’t really like people and being held which is probably caused by the pandemic.

“I remember my other daughter being scared when a health visitor came round to check on her sister, all kitted up in PPE.

“She wasn’t allowed in the room at the same time which was strange.”

She hopes the project can help parents with similar experiences support each other.

Staff in PPE equipment.

Scary premature birth experience

In 2018, Becca Scott endured the “extremely scary” experience of wondering if her baby was going to be alive when being transferred from Dr Gray’s to Aberdeen.

Despite being seven weeks early, thankfully her daughter Xanthe was born healthy.

Becca Scott with daughter Xanthe .

The 41-year-old recalls: “At 33 weeks I had a bleed and was rushed initially to Dr Gray’s.

“I was contracting on arrival. They consulted with Aberdeen who wanted me transferred immediately but the midwives in Elgin were unhappy with this due to being such a high risk.

“I have a tendency to have my babies early.

I didn’t think my baby was going to be alive when we got to Aberdeen.

“However they successfully stopped my bleeding so thought I was safe to transfer.

“I endured a horrific ambulance journey to Aberdeen strapped to a bed with no pain relief and two midwives as I was such a risk.

“I didn’t think my baby was going to be alive when we got to Aberdeen.

“It was extremely scary and I went straight away for a section as my bleeding had started again with the journey.”

“My daughter was born healthy and only required a week in the neo-natal unit.”

She believes that peer support could be a “vital tool” to help parents deal with the struggles.

Swapping Glasgow for Forres

Jenny Fraser Harris moved from Glasgow to Forres when she was five months pregnant.

She wanted to raise her child in a community setting rather than the busy city life.

The 38-year-old has opened up about feeling isolated through pregnancy and early parenting.

Jenny Fraser Harris talks about feeling isolated after moving from Glasgow to Forres.

Jenny said: “We wanted to move out of the city and look for something that felt more community-oriented and also had the green spaces.

“My daughter Noah was born in March 2019 in Aberdeen. She turned one basically as the country plummeted into lockdown.

“I left my job, friends and family to move up to Moray.

“I felt isolated and a lot of grief was coming up as I lost my mom when I was in my 20s.

“At the time I didn’t know where to reach out for support. Now I hope being involved with this project can help drive awareness about the support there.”

How can you get involved?

Click here to fill out a survey with your thoughts about the parental and infant mental health and wellbeing support in Moray. It closes on Sunday, July 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]