New cafe and deli for Elgin town centre building that has been empty for two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

New cafe and deli for Elgin town centre building that has been empty for two years

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:29 am
A combined cafe and deli have provisionally been given the go-ahead to open in Elgin town centre.
A combined cafe and deli have provisionally been given the go-ahead to open in Elgin town centre.

A new premises licence has been granted for a combined cafe and shop to open on Elgin High Street.

At a meeting of Moray Council licensing board, members gave the go-ahead in principle for the Deli Next Door.

A permanent licence will come into force once some outstanding paperwork is finalised.

Legal advisor Sean Hoath told the meeting that forms from environmental health and building standards were still to come through, but no problems are expected with them.

Councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown said: “It’s good to see this applicant bringing an empty building back into use.

“This is exactly what Elgin needs and the High Street needs.”

Councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown.

David Bremner, councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde, said: “This is fabulous news that someone is investing in the town centre.”

Faith Houlding, who runs Scribbles pizza restaurant in Elgin, put forward the application for the deli, which will operate from the building next to the eatery.

The shop had been occupied by the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, but has been empty for at least two years.

The board also granted major variations to licences for the Harbour Lights restaurant in Lossiemouth, Craigellachie Filling Station, Cragganmore Distillery in Ballindalloch and the Whisky Castle in Tomintoul.

Harbour Lights will be able to extend the hours they can sell alcohol which was from noon to 11pm, and is now 10am to midnight Monday to Sunday.

Councillor David Bremner
Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor David Bremner.

Craigellachie Filling Station has been given the go-ahead to increase the size of the area they can display beer, wines and spirits for sale.

At Cragganmore Distillery tourists will be able to sample whisky from 9am, and an additional tasting room will be created at the Whisky Castle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]