New cafe and deli for Elgin town centre building that has been empty for two years

A new premises licence has been granted for a combined cafe and shop to open on Elgin High Street.

At a meeting of Moray Council licensing board, members gave the go-ahead in principle for the Deli Next Door.

A permanent licence will come into force once some outstanding paperwork is finalised.

Legal advisor Sean Hoath told the meeting that forms from environmental health and building standards were still to come through, but no problems are expected with them.

Councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown said: “It’s good to see this applicant bringing an empty building back into use.

“This is exactly what Elgin needs and the High Street needs.”

David Bremner, councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde, said: “This is fabulous news that someone is investing in the town centre.”

Faith Houlding, who runs Scribbles pizza restaurant in Elgin, put forward the application for the deli, which will operate from the building next to the eatery.

The shop had been occupied by the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, but has been empty for at least two years.

The board also granted major variations to licences for the Harbour Lights restaurant in Lossiemouth, Craigellachie Filling Station, Cragganmore Distillery in Ballindalloch and the Whisky Castle in Tomintoul.

Harbour Lights will be able to extend the hours they can sell alcohol which was from noon to 11pm, and is now 10am to midnight Monday to Sunday.

Craigellachie Filling Station has been given the go-ahead to increase the size of the area they can display beer, wines and spirits for sale.

At Cragganmore Distillery tourists will be able to sample whisky from 9am, and an additional tasting room will be created at the Whisky Castle.