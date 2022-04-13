On the campaign trail and ‘partygate’ protests: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

On the campaign trail and ‘partygate’ protests: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 13, 2022, 3:15 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross speaks to the media in Davidson Mains, Edinburgh, on the campaign trail for Scottish Conservatives ahead of the local government elections. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A worker picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nagaon district of India’s north-eastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Cyclists make their way through Richmond Park in front of the London city skyline earlier this morning during sunrise. Ester weekend is set to be warm with temperatures expecting to reach 20C in London. Rick Findler/ Story Picture Agency
Ben Muncaster with his Scottish Building Society Player of the Month award for March at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.  Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Two giant statues made out of metal bees greet visitors to the once-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, in Almere, Netherlands. The exhibition aims to showcase ways of making urban areas more sustainable as global populations increasingly shift to cities. AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Protesters stage a demonstration outside Downing Street calling UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to resign. Both Johnson and Sunak were fined by Scotland Yard for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by attending parties in Downing Street. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, holds placards outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and says the treatment of her Father and family has been a “betrayal” by the UK government. Morad Tahbaz, is a wildlife conservationist aged 66 of Iranian background and holds dual US and UK nationality, who was jailed along with seven other conservationists in 2019 in Iran. He was given a ten-year jail sentence after an unfair trial. He suffers from serious health conditions, including a history of cancer, as the Iranian authorities have prevented him from receiving the medical care he needs. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
An Easter scene has been knitted on top of a post box in Midhurst, Sussex. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
NYPD officers patrol platforms and train cars at the 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute in New York. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. AP Photo/John Minchillo
Devotees most commonly called as Gajon Sonnyasi as seen in front of a temple during Gajon festival in Kolkata, India. Gajon festival is a Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of Bengali month of Chaitra and is done to honour lord Shiva. Devotees dress themselves in flower and throws dry powder which spews fire from a cauldron to offer prayers to Lord Shiva during this time.<br /> Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

