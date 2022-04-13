On the campaign trail and ‘partygate’ protests: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post April 13, 2022, 3:15 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross speaks to the media in Davidson Mains, Edinburgh, on the campaign trail for Scottish Conservatives ahead of the local government elections. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A worker picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nagaon district of India’s north-eastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock Cyclists make their way through Richmond Park in front of the London city skyline earlier this morning during sunrise. Ester weekend is set to be warm with temperatures expecting to reach 20C in London. Rick Findler/ Story Picture Agency Ben Muncaster with his Scottish Building Society Player of the Month award for March at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Paul Devlin / SNS Group Two giant statues made out of metal bees greet visitors to the once-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, in Almere, Netherlands. The exhibition aims to showcase ways of making urban areas more sustainable as global populations increasingly shift to cities. AP Photo/Peter Dejong Protesters stage a demonstration outside Downing Street calling UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to resign. Both Johnson and Sunak were fined by Scotland Yard for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by attending parties in Downing Street. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, holds placards outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and says the treatment of her Father and family has been a “betrayal” by the UK government. Morad Tahbaz, is a wildlife conservationist aged 66 of Iranian background and holds dual US and UK nationality, who was jailed along with seven other conservationists in 2019 in Iran. He was given a ten-year jail sentence after an unfair trial. He suffers from serious health conditions, including a history of cancer, as the Iranian authorities have prevented him from receiving the medical care he needs. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock An Easter scene has been knitted on top of a post box in Midhurst, Sussex. Steve Parsons/PA Wire NYPD officers patrol platforms and train cars at the 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute in New York. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. AP Photo/John Minchillo Devotees most commonly called as Gajon Sonnyasi as seen in front of a temple during Gajon festival in Kolkata, India. Gajon festival is a Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of Bengali month of Chaitra and is done to honour lord Shiva. Devotees dress themselves in flower and throws dry powder which spews fire from a cauldron to offer prayers to Lord Shiva during this time.<br /> Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The ‘great resig-cation’ and dancing for Shiva: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rod and Scott Gordon: Safeguarding timber business by looking to the future Anas Sarwar: I feel sorry for Douglas Ross over partygate A party in the park or a recipe for trouble? Residents react to BrewDog’s AGM plans at Hazlehead Park Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts